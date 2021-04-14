Eddie Alvarez confirms negotiations to face Oscar de La Hoya on his return to the ring

After a controversial disqualification for alleged illegal blows to Iuri Lapicus on One ChampionshipEddie Alvarez could migrate to boxing shortly.

The former lightweight champion revealed the possibility of facing boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya in Triller Fight Club July 3.

“Recently, we received some news from Oscar De La Hoya’s managers. If that happens, I would like to talk to him and fight. It would be an incredible fight. I have all of Philadelphia boxing to support me and motivate me to measure my strength against him. It would be a dream come true and I really think I can go very well against he”, explained Alvarez in interview with MMA Fighting.

When asked about the status of the negotiations, the fighter explained that he still has not reached an agreement for the fight. Still, he says that managers From the pot they can find another rival and do another fight.

“They are serious conversations. They are serious and want to make it happen this week. I think they will try other names, which they rejected or are still negotiating. I have boxed in and out of boxing gyms in Philadelphia my entire career with professional boxers. So if he wants that to happen again, keep messing with another guy from Philadelphia. “ concluded the fighter.

At 37 years old, Eddie alvarez has a record of 38-8 and 1 No Answer in the MMA. He was already a lightweight champion of UFC and BellatorBut he never saw action as a professional boxer.

On the other hand, Oscar de la hoya, won the gold medal of the Olympic Games of the summer of 1992, and in boxing he has a record of 39-6.