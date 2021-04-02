Eddie Álvarez and what he has to do to be “the best lightweight”

Eddie Alvarez | Image: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Eddie Álvarez (30–7) will face Iuri Lapicus (14-1) on April 7 and believes that if he succeeds he will get a shot at the ONE World Lightweight Championship, which he currently holds Christian Lee (14-3), who recently rated himself the best in the world at 155 pounds. A rating to which the former UFC fighter replied saying that if they allow him to face him it will show who is truly the best.

Eddie Álvarez wants to be the best in the world

Thinking about his next fight and what may happen next, speaking to TMZ Sports, Eddie Alvarez stated that if he wins the title he will show that he is the best lightweight in history.

«In my eyes it would be the best lightweight ever. It’s okay to be great for five years, it’s even good to be great for 10 years. But for two decades I have been fighting champions from all over the world. «I will not stay in one place, I will not stay in a promotion. I will go to all parts of the world and fight against all the champions of all the major promotions and become the champion. No one has, no one ever will. You have to be as crazy as I am.

Eddie Alvarez | Image: Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports