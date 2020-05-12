How the good party of the festivals is missed … Give everything to the dance for two or three days in which nothing exists but good music and friends. Since the quarantine began, we have been able to see good festivals and concerts. How about Paul McCartney’s at Together at Home? A jewel. But still it was not the party that many already need.

Looking for a new angle of online festivals, the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas has a really interesting proposal for all those who have the urge to dance. It’s called Virtual Rave-A-Thon (Rave-Marathon-Virtual) and it will last three days in a row. Yes, three days for you to disconnect as you used to.

The Rave-A-Thon from EDC Las Vegas has already revealed its lineup and it looks quite interesting. Over there we find important names of the scene like Kaskade, Tchami, Duke Dumont, ZHU, Zeds Dead, Subtronics, and many many more. Everyone will play completely live from their homes.

The date you’ve been looking for like crazy is the next May 15, 16 and 17, original date of the tenth anniversary of the festival that had to be canceled. Fortunately, we are not left empty-handed.

Headliners, your lineup is here! Come together Under the Virtual Sky for our BIGGEST #VirtualRaveAThon yet! We’re raving for 3 nights feat. multiple stages, artist interviews & more May 15, 16, & 17 from 5 PM-2AM PT hosted by @PasqualeRotella 🌈⚡️

Tune in → https://t.co/TYLQSv3iVk pic.twitter.com/ye6cglyuCB – EDC Las Vegas (@EDC_LasVegas) May 11, 2020

Insomniac will stream scheduled artists through two channels beginning at 7 p.m. / 10 p.m. every day. Famous EDC leader Pasquale Rotella will host the virtual festivities, conducting exclusive interviews with the DJs included in the digital lineup.

To contribute their grain of sand, during the Virtual Rave-A-Thon, Insomniac to raise voluntary donations for Rave Recovery, an aid fund that specifically benefits affected dance music fans from the coronavirus disease pandemic. The funds will also go to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

Taking care of each other and giving back has been the cornerstone of rave culture since people first stepped onto the dance floor. With so many people experiencing difficulties caused by COVID-19, those principles are more important than ever. ”Rotella said.

He continued: “Although we are isolated, no one should feel alone. Rave Recovery was created to support fans within our dance music community who need help, and hopefully inspire others to reach out, connect and give back. ”

Watch on YouTube

