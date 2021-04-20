Ed Woodward to leave Manchester United

04/20/2021 at 9:25 PM CEST

The vice president of Manchester United, Ed Woodward, will leave his post at the end of 2021. After Manchester United decided to become a founding member of the Super league, Woodward decided to leave his position when he did not agree with the club’s decision. He was appointed member of the Professional Soccer Strategy Council of the UEFA as representative of the RCT in September 2017.

Ed Woodward did not agree with the creation of the Superliga and assured that “I do not know where this story came from”, some media report that the vice president of the club was not consulted about United’s plans to be part of the founders of the Superliga which could have led him to make this decision to leave his position at the club and at UEFA.

The club has confirmed that Joel glazer will be one of the vice-presidents of the Superliga and assured in a statement that “by bringing together the best clubs and players in the world to play against each other throughout the season, the Superliga will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring a competitive and world-class facilities, and increased financial support for the broader soccer pyramid, “said Glazer.