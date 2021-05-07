Ed Sheeran to sponsor his childhood team jersey

05/06/2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

Ed Sheeran has fully entered the world of footballl. Starting next season, the British singer will sponsor the jersey of his childhood football team, Ipswich Town FC, featuring a mysterious logo whose meaning is currently unknown.

The British singer confirmed the news this Thursday through an Instagram post. In the photograph, a very young Ed Sheeran appears with the shirt of the club of his loves next to a message. “This guy is the new sponsor of the Ipswich Town football team. Get it right.”

Ipswich Town, which currently competes in the English Third Division, has also issued a statement in which the supposed logo of the shirts appears: a mathematical formula with the symbols ‘+, -, =, & div ;, x’ and the word “tour”. The singer has assured that the meaning of it “will be revealed over time.”

The artist has made a new show of commitment to his hometown. He recently sold one of his abstract art paintings, and other personal items, in an auction aimed at raising funds for children and young people in vulnerable situations, as well as for an Ipswich hospice.

Ed Sheeran also expressed his desire to return to the stands “as soon as the fans can access the stadiums again.”; as well as his confidence that “exciting times” await those who, like him, are fans of those nicknamed “Tractor Boys.”

For her part, the Ipswich Town Sales Director, Rosie Richardson expressed her happiness at the collaboration with the renowned British singer. “We are delighted that Ed has agreed to become our jersey sponsor for next season.”

Sheeran’s endorsement deal with the club will replace the previous agreement, with the British bookmaker “Magical Vegas” which caused great controversy among fans of the “Tractor Boys”, to the point that the brand ended up donating its place on the shirts to the charity “Carers Trust”. The Ipswich new season jersey, sponsored by Sheeran, will be available from the beginning of June.