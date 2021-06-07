Ed Sheeran revealed how he changed his life and lost 22 kilos

Ed Sheeran revealed what was the diet and exercise plan that he followed in recent months and that helped him transform his body. “This is the first time that I am really healthy,” the British artist told the BBC. According to him, his touring routine was damaging his poor-quality and disorganized diet, leaving him little time for physical activity. So before the pandemic started, he decided to change his habits.

The latest news of the musician’s personal life was known in September last year, when he announced the birth of his daughter with a tender photo that he shared on Instagram. Although it was highly anticipated by his followers, a surprising fact was the name that the interpreter of “Shape of You” and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, chose for the baby: Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Now, Sheeran again referred to an aspect of his privacy in an interview and expanded on some bad habits he had and decided to modify. In the interview to the English medium, he explained that he used to eat “chicken wings and two bottles of wine every night”, a routine that he finally abandoned. Already in 2017, a change in his diet led him to lose the first kilos, when he stopped drinking beer. From that date to the present, the musician lost a total of 22 kilos.

Of course, it is not simply a diet. Sheeran also began to do physical activity daily. As part of her training, she does High Intensity Interval Exercises, known as HIIT. This series of exercises is based on carrying out intense activity for short intervals of time.

After transforming his routine, the singer said that he was able to occasionally consume some products that he had completely abandoned years ago. “Now I go back to drinking beer, because I’m fine, but I stopped doing it regularly and I spend my time exercising, which is quite strange for me,” he explained.

Lastly, Sheeran said that there is one last habit he has recently dropped: the cigarette. “I quit smoking three years ago, and since then I exercise”He explained to the Behind the Metal podcast in 2019. In the same talk, he stated that many of the criticisms he read on social media had to do with his weight. “I never had insecurities because probably half of the people who called me fat were also fat,” he said.

