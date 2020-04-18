One of the bands with an unmistakable sound is Radiohead. Yorke’s falsettos, dissonant guitars, rushing percussions, spaced atmospheres, and more, make Oxfordshire’s quite copied, voluntarily or involuntarily. Now, the guitarist of the band Ed O’Brien releases his first album as EOB (yes, he broke his head in the name), faced with the challenge of finding a sound different from that of the project that has taken him around the world. Can you do it?

From the opener “Shangri-La ”, We found exaggerated similarities between this project and its main project, the treble in voices, including those of support, and the electronic cut, reminded us of the King of Limbs. Okay, start with a nod to Radiohead, but it gets more intriguing.

Before hearing his voice on the songs, Ed O’Brien told Yorke if he would record his compositions, but upon hearing his recorded voice, he decided to leave it at that. And it was a success, since With Thom in charge of these nine songs, we could not have distinguished the quintet from the solo project.

Little by little, Ed O’Brien’s identity is unfolding, as in the modern blues of “Deep Days”, where it includes few electronic elements and uses its acoustic guitar as a base, in a slight reinterpretation of a classic genre.

It is undeniable what the leading instrument of the LP is, when the riffs or chords lead the guitar to all the other components, but Ed O’Brien has mastery of creating comforting chords as in “Brazil” and “Long Time Coming”, in which we are happy with a message of hope in the face of uncertainty.

As if he did it on purpose, halfway through the album, his music has its own exciting identity, because he is not afraid of breaking the acoustic bases of his songs with electronic sounds, as he does in “Mass” and “Sail On”. It is clear to us who is the master of Radiohead’s iconic atmospheres, with songs that extend with few notes and many effects.

Highlights “Banksters” as a theme that questions banking institutions, the rapacious capitalism and how it is that the victims of these corporate structures are customers. The distortions a danceable beat contrast with a lyrics worryingly similar to the current situation. “Where did all the money go?”

is the constant question that is in force at this time.

The surprise comes in the duet with Laura Marling, ending in a romantic acoustic song that gives us a slightly more positive side than the persistent feeling in the English quintet. The identity that separates Ed O’Brien’s music is that it is more about hope than a very particular type of sadness which is generally broadcast by Radiohead.

During this year, the English guitarist went on tour with his first solo album, but due to the global epidemic, he has modified the original dates. We look forward to seeing him with this work, as Ed O’Brien truly committed himself to his music by making each of the nine songs he released today.