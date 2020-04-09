Music is one of the answers to many things that happen to us day by day, whether it helps us to potentiate the joy we feel or outright throw ourselves into tears, it has the power to move us and distract us from everything that is happening to us as in these moments, in which the situation we live in is filling us with moments of uncertainty and anxiety. Fortunately some musicians are taking out some tracks to lose us at the moment and the good Ed O’Brien It is one of them.

Almost a week after the premiere of Earth, his first solo album and after releasing songs that have moved us like “Shangri-La”, “Brazil” and “Olympik”, the Radiohead guitarist has decided to show a last single from this Record material which is called “Cloak Of The Night” and which has the participation of the British singer, Laura Marling, one of the most talented songwriters on the music scene.

Unlike the songs we have heard before, where Ed experiments with a lot of sounds and genres, creating a huge palette of rhythms, here the musician decides to put aside the semi-distorted guitars and synthesizers to create a beautiful slow song. In “Cloak Of The Night” we hear the most personal side of O’Brien, because it is an acoustic ballad that will undoubtedly calm the anxiety of many.

In this song that we could pigeonhole into folk, Ed O ’Brien and Laura Marling mix their voices to create beautiful and soft vocal harmonies, which are conducted by a perfectly arpeggeted acoustic guitar. We no longer know where to pigeonhole the guitarist’s compositions, however it allows us to see that this new album will be full of emotions and sounds, ideal to spend these days at home.

Remember that you can get full Earth on Friday April 17. But as that day comes, listen to “Cloak Of The Night” below, Ed O’Brien’s sweet new track with Laura Marling below: