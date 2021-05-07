Ed Maverick offers virtual show – El Sol de México

Ed Maverick offered this weekend a streaming concert that could be seen live through the Streamtime platform.

Despite the problems on the platform for connection, the singer appeared with his inseparable guitar in hand and with a group of strings and other musicians who played songs like Nobody is going to think of you better than me and I’m always pa ‘ you, which were the first songs of the night.

With a giant screen in the background, the musician performed 17 songs such as Tierrita mojada and Carpe Diem. In addition to including his hits Acurrucar, Fuentes de Ortiz and Las things no longer are as you see them, with which he closed his show.

The singer announced that on April 30 he will release his new studio album, which will be named Eduardo.