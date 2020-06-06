Mexican folk singer and songwriter Ed Maverick returned after a period of silence, with the release of his new song We have a lot of pain to go, along with the young singer-songwriter Daniel Who, in addition, after the cyberbullying attacks of which he has been a victim, he explained how he deals with them today.

The interpreter from Fuentes de Ortiz spoke about the details of his new song: “Daniel taught me the song in Guadalajara and about three weeks later we decided to record it; it was in December when we did the first version of this song and it came in handy because I wanted to put a song on my record that was not composed by me, “he said of the creative process.

The theme revolves around melancholy for the failures experienced and those that, according to the lyrics, will come, despite this, the young artist pointed out: “It does not seem to me to be really sad, for me it is to admit that you do not always have to be Well, there are always going to be bad times, you don’t always have to be happy just because someone says so, and it’s nice to realize that we should embrace our feelings whatever they are, “he explained.

In November of last year, the 19-year-old musician was the victim of attacks through social networks, which he finally faced with a publication on his Twitter account: “Dudes, already in good shape, if they are over 20 years old do not try to insult me ​​in networks, they look horrible harassing a wey younger than you, “he wrote back then.

“Well attentive to this, net this is no longer a game, nor do I want publicity, just leave me alone and have a good time with people who do listen to my music and like what I do, please,” he also shared, however, Although he confesses that it affected him a lot and it was a difficult time for him, he explained that unfounded criticism cannot affect him now.

“Before, it hurt a lot and I said, it’s not bad that it hurt because they made me … in networks, but they were nonsense, there was no argument or why, it was a very exaggerated thing, I don’t know if I see myself very ‘bullable’, but it’s not cool, now I understand that they were things without argument, “he said.

“Well-founded criticism did not hurt me, because in the end they were critical, but if someone comes and insults me, but does not tell me why, it should not hurt, but if someone comes and says’ your music is bad for this and for this’, he is already giving me reasons and I could debate it, but there is no point, because now is not the time to give importance to that, it does not contribute anything and I have more important things to do, “added Maverick.

Meanwhile, he is concentrating on his next record material, which does not yet have a specific name or release date: “There are songs that are very, very sad, if someone identifies with that, they have problems, but the last song is precisely about that, accepting that you are not always going to be happy, you have a lot of pain to go through and that is fine, we are all going to go through it, it is part of life, if not what we come for, “he said on the record.

“Sometimes we say ‘Oh, I am sad, how sad that I feel sad’, but no, for the same thing that we should always be happy, it is better to say ‘Okay, I am sad, but after a while it will pass , same and right now I forget ‘or you put a song that makes you feel worse and you make a bigger problem, when not all pain lasts forever, everything happens, “he added.

In addition, the premiere is accompanied by an animated video in which Daniel Who and Ed Maverick share the screen; In addition to that, they will release the official music video soon: “It is coming, we do not have a date yet, but it is coming”, also, he wants to share more music through a digital concert: “I plan to do at least one, I am planning to do it with the best possible quality and the least amount of people, so as not to risk it, but I hope that digital streaming can happen soon, “he concluded.

