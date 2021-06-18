Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield added to UFC 265

Ed herman

A light heavyweight fight has been added to the UFC 265 card. Ed herman will face Alonzo Menifield.

The match was confirmed by Farah Hannoun from MMA Junkie this Friday morning.

Notice

Herman, he will seek to extend his winning streak. The finalist of the third season of The Ultimate Fighter he’s on a three-win streak. In his last fight, he subjected Mike rodriguez on UFC Tampa. Ed noted for his strong grappling, with 14 wins by way of completion.

Menifield, will try to start a new winning streak. The native of Dallas comes from submitting to Fabio Cherant on UFC 260. The victory ended with a two-game losing streak. The winner of the second season of Contender Series stands out for its strong striking, with 8 wins for KO / TKO.

UFC 265 It will be held on August 7 in a place to be defined.

Advertisement