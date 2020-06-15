The player of the Jazz He has joined the opinion of other players like Austin Rivers and has made it clear that his desire is to resume the NBA season, claiming that « some of us need the money. »

After Dwight Howard’s statements in which he positioned himself on the side of Kyrie irving indicating that it was not necessary to restart the NBA, to fight to support the protests that are taking place around the world for the death of George Floyd, there have been several players who have opted for the opposite position.

For Davis, the position of Howard and Irving is advantageous since they have earned a significant amount of money throughout their careers, while other players like him have not had contracts as millionaire.

To clarify his position, he indicated that “it is easy for someone like Kyrie to say that he will donate everything for social reform without knowing if he would. It’s also easy for someone like Dwight Howard who has a $ 20 million home in AtlantaBut there are players who have to support their family. «

Finally, the Indiana player clarified that he does not say it for him because « I am a guy who is in his tenth year in the NBA and I have earned enough money », but for young players looking for a contract or « players like Donovan Mitchell who is looking for a 160 million contract and can only get 90 ”.

Therefore, one more player who gives his opinion to this verbal battle that is being lived between the NBA stars, while the season is getting closer to starting if nothing changes.