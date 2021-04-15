Ed Brubaker earned more for his cameo in The Winter Soldier than for creating the character

The comic book writer Ed brubaker has recently spoken about the situation of artists in the world of comics. This co-creator of Winter Soldier of Marvel along with artist Steve Epting during his career in Captain America in 2005 continues to express his dissatisfaction with the treatment he has received, financially, with his famous creation. Especially now that he is the protagonist of his own series on Disney +, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

During his recent appearance on Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin’s Fatman Beyond show, in addition to commenting that pre-production for “Black Panther II” had already begun, Brubaker revealed that he actually you have been paid more by the Screen Actors Guild for his appearance as an actor in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, a film based on the work of Brubaker and Epting where he had a fleeting appearance – from which they also eliminated a phrase he said -, that for creating the Winter Soldier.

I have gained more from SAG than on character creation because of my only line that was cut.

Brubaker already commented in his newsletter when “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” premiered on Disney + that, explaining:

And of course, today the series of Falcon and the Winter Soldier opens on Disney +, with which sadly I have very mixed feelings. I’m really happy for Sebastian Stan, who I think is a great guy and the perfect Bucky / Winter Soldier, and I’m glad he finally gets more screen time. Also, Anthony Mackie is amazing as Falcon, and everyone at Marvel Studios that I have met (even Kevin Feige) has been nothing but nice to me … but at the same time, for the most part everything Steve Epting and I have received for creating. the Winter Soldier and his story is a “thank you” here or there, and over the years it has been something that is more and more difficult to live with.

Brubaker delved into his feelings about the series, explaining: “I remember sitting in that movie and just remembering this Jack Kirby ulcer growing in my stomach saying, ‘This is what it felt like, kid.’ from the show, it really makes me sick to my stomach. “

Brubaker’s frustration stems from his belief that Marvel could easily afford to pay him and Epting more money. “There’s nothing stopping someone at Marvel from checking out how much the Winter Soldier has been used in this whole thing and calling me and Steve Epting and saying, ‘You know what, we’re going to try to adjust the thing so that you feel good about this. ‘

It should be noted that in the past, Brubaker declined a check that he was offered for a ‘Thank You’ credit in ‘The Winter Soldier’ ​​but he did so basically because the amount they were giving him was so small that he considered it basically an insult.

Via information | Fatman Beyond podcast