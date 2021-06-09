Ecuador’s technical director blames the defeat on neglect



Gustavo Alfaro had three wins for Ecuador in the first four games.

Photo: José Jácome – Pool / .

Ecuador’s coach, Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, blamed the neglect of his leadership for the defeat in Quito by 1-2 against Peru in the eighth date of the South American qualifiers of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Alfaro regretted that in two counterattacks Peru took the defense of La Tri badly and scored the goals.

“I think we did not have a good game. Fundamentally in the first half the team was very static, lacking resolution and mobility, ”lamented Alfaro.

# RuedaDePrensa🇪🇨🎙 | “I am concerned about deconcentration. More than anything because we knew that Peru was coming to find the roads. It is very difficult to justify some things when the result is against it ”. #GustavoAlfaro. # SiempreConLaTri💪 pic.twitter.com/ckj9i9Th6E – La Tri (@LaTri) June 9, 2021

He said that Ecuador was easy prey for what Peru did, with a defensive scheme and attentive to the counterattack.

He added that his team was predictable and vulnerable. Nevertheless, encouraged the possibility of retaking the route that the team had taken by linking three wins.

“We have to sit down analyze all these things to know that when you cannot win a match you cannot lose either and knowing how to mature the situation ”, he remarked.

“This is long,” he added.

“The important thing will be to reach a maturity as a team that we still do not have, which I said at the end of the victory with Colombia and I repeat them now after this hard and painful defeat,” he said. .