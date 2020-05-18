Quito, May 17 . .- Ecuador will commemorate the International Museum Day tomorrow amid uncertainty about the reopening date of its cultural centers after two months of closure due to the coronavirus, and with an eye toward digitization, as a mechanism to bring art to society.

Any massive act or assistance to closed places, such as museums, has been prohibited since March 16 in Ecuador, where official records speak of more than 32,000 infected and about 2,600 deaths by COVID-19.

STRENGTHEN THE USE OF TECHNOLOGY

In the context of pandemic unrest, the situation is uncertain for small museums and others in rural towns, while large facilities look for ways to reinforce the use of technology to avoid isolation.

The coronavirus “has made us seriously think that we never believed that technology was so important,” the director of the Museums of the Ecuadorian House of Culture (CCE), Patricia Noriega, confessed to Efe.

And although the CCE has been surfing the web for years, it has had to reinvent itself in the midst of the health crisis to bring “museums to the world” with new platforms and formats, while designing protocols to resume activities in the post-COVID-19 era.

THE SPIRITUAL BREAD

The national president of the CCE, Camilo Restrepo, acknowledges that in his institution they were anchored to the old concept of the museum, that in which people went to the site, and did not see “the great possibility that the world opened” with digital mechanisms, which they are already routine in facilities of their type in other latitudes.

“We have had to understand this new world,” he told Efe, noting that now with technology they have brought “the spiritual bread (art) to the houses”, they have invited people to replicate paintings, to look into their museums through from Internet.

With the projection of fragmented images of works, where strokes, textures, colors and other details can be seen, they try to supply the sensations and emotions that evoke seeing a work live.

Along these lines, tomorrow they will present a 360-degree version of the Colonial Art Museum, in Quito, so that people “enter”, “tour” the rooms at a distance of one click, while museums in other Ecuadorian cities will offer virtual visits, with live explanations by directors and curators.

“Technology has gone through us all in recent times. These new forms of technology are here to stay. No one knows what happens to the virus. However, museums have gained an important tool,” Noriega said.

As an example, he mentioned that if they normally had between 200 and 300 people at the presentation of an exhibition, in recent virtual launches there were “more than 600 people watching the event”.

“This is a good way out, a creative option and a great effort,” said the painter Miguel Betancourt, one of the most prominent in Ecuador, where there are also museums in rural towns with difficulties in access, internet connection and that Stoic faces the ravages of lack of income.

For this reason, Betancourt believes that “for this very special time” there should be contributions from the State and a fund fed by private companies, private collectors, and sensitive people willing to donate so that the cultural heritage is kept alive and spread. A fund that can last in the post-COVID-19 era.

THE NEW NORMALITY

Waiting for authorization to resume their activities, museums prepare security protocols to enter the “new normal”, reducing capacity, modifying ways of guiding the visitor, but without neglecting the digital.

“There is no substitute for the very fact that the public arrives and interacts in that wonderful and physical space called the museum,” but the digital is not opposed, it becomes a complement to the diffusion, Betancourt thinks.

For Restrepo, the museum allows “bringing yesterday to the present to understand the past and project the future”, while Noriega believes that these institutions help preserve identity and allow societies to recognize themselves over time.

A world without museums would be “a disaster” and would provoke “a deep void”, according to Betancourt, who eagerly awaits the reopening of what he calls “a window to the world, to look at heritage, which is the mirror of a nation ”

.