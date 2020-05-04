Isolation in Ecuador and the role of mayors 5:04

(CNN Spanish) – This Wednesday the Ministry of Labor of Ecuador issued a reform to a resolution that determines that the coronavirus “does not constitute an accident at work or an occupational disease”, with the exception of cases that are scientifically determined to have “direct link with the exposure to biological agents ”.

The resolution does not specifically detail which professions or activities have this exception, although its objective was to include medical personnel. Nor does it detail what the procedure will be to determine the contagion.

This resolution has been rejected by the labor sector. José Villavicencio, president of the General Union of Workers, expressed in his official account that the decision is “inhuman and illegal” and that it should be repealed. Villavicencio added that the Ministry of Labor “is not the competent institution to define whether it is an occupational disease or not,” without first including a technical study by the Department of Occupational Risks of the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security. The labor sector considers

also that there are other professions and work activities that may be exposed to the coronavirus.

Despite the fact that the Government Minister, María Paula Romo, said that the resolution must “allow exceptions”, the document does not specify more clearly which ones.

According to article 349 of the Ecuador Labor Code, occupational diseases “are acute or chronic conditions caused directly by the exercise of the profession or work carried out by the worker and that produce disability.”

Furthermore, the World Labor Organization established international standards regarding the pandemic. One of them points out that “COVID-19 disease and post-traumatic stress disorder contracted by exposure at work, could be considered as occupational diseases.”

The ILO determines that if workers contract the coronavirus in their work activity and are incapacitated for work, they should be entitled to monetary compensation and medical assistance as well as the right to receive benefits, compensation and funeral care.

