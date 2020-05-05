One of Ecuador’s indigenous communities fears it will be wiped out now that coronavirus infections are increasing in its territory, prompting dozens of its members to flee to the Amazon rainforest to protect themselves from the pandemic, which has already killed almost 1,600 people in the country.

The Siekopai nation, which lies on the border between Ecuador and Peru and has about 744 members, has 15 confirmed cases of the virus, and two elder leaders have died in the past two weeks after showing symptoms of Covid-19, the group said.

A large number of siekopais experienced symptoms linked to the outbreak, but when they sought help from a government health center in the nearby city of Tarapoa, doctors told them they only had a “strong flu”, said community president Justino Piaguaje.

When the first of the elders died in mid-April, Siekopal leaders urged the Ecuadorian government to isolate the community and examine the inhabitants, but there was no response, he said.

“We have barely reached 700. We have been victims of this type of disease in the past, and today we do not want history to repeat itself,” Piaguaje said at a meeting held via a social network on Monday.

“We don’t want our people to say that there were 700 of us and now there are 100. What a scandal it would be for the Ecuadorian government to leave us with such a sad story in the middle of the 21st century,” he added.

Fearful of the coronavirus, dozens of Siekopal children and elderly people fled by canoe to Lagartococha, one of the country’s largest swamps in the heart of the forest, to prevent infection.

Siekopais who remained in their territory in the province of Sucumbios are turning to homeopathic remedies to deal with respiratory problems, said Piaguaje.

Other indigenous groups in the Ecuadorian Amazon also have confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the indigenous organization Confeniae. Ecuador has already reported more than 30,000 cases.

In neighboring Peru, indigenous groups filed a formal complaint to the United Nations (UN) in late April, saying that the government left them on their own to fight the coronavirus, creating the risk of “ethnocide by inaction”.

Human rights organizations working in Ecuador’s Amazon regions say the Ministry of Health is neglecting communities like the Siekopai, who have not yet received medical tests or supplies, despite their vulnerability.

