By Yury García

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Apr 30 (.) – The Ecuadorian Itúrburu family was unable to accompany their youngest son when he entered the hospital with coronavirus, nor in a hurried funeral in Guayaquil, but this week he said goodbye with a “thank you” through a virtual memorial created to remember the victims of the pandemic in the Andean country.

Like Augusto Itúrburu, a 40-year-old journalist who died after fighting for two weeks against the virus, hundreds of Ecuadorians have died without the company of relatives in hospitals. As in various parts of the world, they have been buried without traditional religious rites because of the restrictions imposed to contain the virus.

Other families, not having an option to access a mortuary service, commissioned the burial of their dead from the government, which after collecting the body from their homes after days began to bury them in an emergency cemetery in Guayaquil, the most affected city because of the pandemic.

Given this reality, the Ecuadorian digital media GK enabled “Voices for Memory” since Monday so that family members can say goodbye and pay tribute to their loved ones, according to María Sol Borja, who is in charge of the project.

The virtual page opened Monday with photos and messages from people who remember their parents, siblings, grandparents and friends who died in the midst of the pandemic. Those responsible for the memorial will leave the site open for several more weeks so that those who have suffered losses can join.

“No member of our family could enter the cemetery to dismiss him. So I thought it would be nice to participate in this memorial, so that everyone remembers my brother Augusto there,” Nelson Itúrburu told . by telephone.

Ecuadorians have found a space on social networks to talk about the death of their relatives from the virus and the difficulties they had, in many cases, to find their bodies and bury them due to the overflow of morgues and the high prices of coffins. .

The government has banned mass gatherings, including religious ceremonies and vigils, since mid-March, authorizing funeral homes only to remove the bodies of the morgues for transportation to the overflowing graveyards.

While, in other cases, the relatives received metal chests with the ashes of their loved one, without a farewell in between.

“It is an interesting initiative, perhaps so many of us can explain who our loved one was and express our feelings as we did before,” said Luis González, who lost his grandfather in the midst of the pandemic.

“It is so surreal not to be able to say goodbye at this time,” he added in a phone conversation.

The project is open to remember victims throughout the country, but most of the messages come from Guayaquil, which accounts for 68% of the country’s outbreak.

Ecuador confirmed 24,934 coronavirus infections, of which about 900 have died, while another 1,453 people are likely to have died from COVID-19. But authorities have acknowledged that the death toll is much higher than official data.

“This whole situation is sub-generic, we cannot imagine the circumstances in which many people will find it difficult to accept the loss of their loved one, even out of guilt that they did not do enough,” clinical psychologist Patricia Gonzaga told .. .

“A virtual farewell is a different way of saying goodbye, it is expressing what you are feeling,” he explained.

In the province of Guayas, where Guayaquil is located, the dead totaled more than 13,000 from different causes, including the coronavirus, in March and April, compared to nearly 4,000 registered in the same months of the previous year, according to data from the Civil Registry, entity that carries the death data.

The government has offered a dignified burial and personal graves for those killed by coronavirus in the city. President Lenín Moreno decreed 15 days of national mourning for the victims in the midst of the pandemic.

“We are processing all this that is happening, it is new, it scares us, we do not understand it, the fact of losing someone and not being able to be around is very hard,” said Gabriela Valarezo, a 30-year-old graphic designer who lost her father-in-law. due to coronavirus and could not be with his in-laws due to the mobility restrictions imposed.

(Written by Alexandra Valencia, Edited by Juana Casas)