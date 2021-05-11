Ecuadorian tourist is attacked with screwdriver in Manhattan Subway



Attacks on the Subway have increased in recent months.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images

A tourist from Ecuador visiting Manhattan with his family was stabbed with a screwdriver in the Subway from New York.

The events occurred at the Chambers Street station, according to a report by The New York Post based on information from the Police Department.

The 43-year-old victim was traveling with her family on a southbound Line 2 train when Petterson Merant, The 26-year-old attacked him with a screwdriver, wounding him in the chest and arm.

This occurred shortly before 8:00 pm on Sunday, the report indicates.

As soon as the train arrived at the station Chambers Street, the victim’s wife pointed out the attacker, who was subdued by traffic officers.

The subject confessed to the attack, for which he was referred to a police station and charged with attempted murder, second degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, but she was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Attacks on Subway passengers have increased in recent months, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but most of the victims have been local residents.

The NYPD has come under pressure to address security at stations and trains, especially for the attacks on Asian women, who have been beaten and stabbed.

Concern increases as Subway resumes 24-hour service.

A couple of weeks ago, a woman was slapped by another woman while riding a southbound D Line train in Brooklyn.

Police published a photo of the attacker, who also yelled at the woman to get off the train.

“You don’t belong here,” he yelled at her.

Even if the NYPD has increased its presence, people fear to use the system again on a regular basis.

The interim president of the Transit Authority, Sarah Feinberg, is asking for more police help, while acknowledging that the statistics on violence at the Subway do not reflect the problem.

“The Police data does not share with us the kinds of things that can happen in the system and that could make you reconsider the return”Feinberg told ABC News. “The quality of life incidents, the interactions you might have when you’re alone in a train car. Those kinds of things that could make people think twice before going back into the system. “