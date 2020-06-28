MEXICO CITY, Jun 28 (.) – Ecuadorian striker Enner Valencia said goodbye on Sunday to Mexican club Tigres UANL, where he played for three years and won two league titles.

The 30-year-old joined the team from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) in 2017, after serving in the English Premier League with the West Ham and Everton clubs.

« Thanks for everything @clubtigresoficial », Valencia published on his social networks.

With Tigres, Valencia was champion in the local tournaments Apertura 2017 and Clausura 2019.

In addition to Tigres, the South American striker played in Mexico with Pachuca in the Apertura 2013 and Clausura 2014 tournaments, where he was a scoring champion with 12 goals.

With the selection of his country he played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and began his career with Emelec in 2010.

Press versions indicate that Valencia will go to football in Turkey.

(Report by Carlos Calvo Pacheco)