Ecuadorian power: Marlon Vera gave the fight of the night at UFC Las Vegas 29 and took revenge against Englishman Davey Grant [Video]

Vera took revenge for the loss to Grant in 2016.

Six months after his last battle, Ecuadorian Marlon Vera returned to the octagon and gave a show. “Chito” starred in the fight of the night in UFC Las Vegas 29 with the English Davey Grant, whom won by unanimous decision to stay in the top 15 bantamweight fighters.

Marlon Vera: pride of Ecuador

Vera introduced herself with the Ecuador flag on his shoulders, and with the pressure of getting rid of the defeat of his last fight, against José Aldo, as well as taking revenge against an old acquaintance.

@ChitoVeraUFC comes and brings all the arrechera! 🇪🇨 # UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/K1DVXu835y – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) June 20, 2021

Standing and flush with the canvas, “Chito” was superior to his rival. He used constant elbows to do damage, and on the ground he punished and tried to subdue Grant on more than one occasion.

Complicated fight, Chito looking to come back with blows! # UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/MSlGExfPZp – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) June 20, 2021

Vera couldn’t knock out her rival, but she was close to it. It took him to the limit on more than one occasion. First in the fight on the canvas, standing up, with a combo that included knees and elbows.

WHAT ABSOLUTE FIGHT INSANITY !!!! @ChitoVeraUFC # UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/R618n5GXND – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) June 20, 2021

Then, with a shot at a kill, the queen of the submission braces in the UFC. The Englishman managed to resist the pressure exerted by the Ecuadorian, even when a gesture that usually precedes surrender was seen in him.

THIS IS!!!! @ChitoVeraUFC # UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/HIyGZs6avN – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) June 20, 2021

Vera won with the following cards: 29-27, 29-28 and 30-26. His progress curve throughout the fight was awarded by the judges. He improved his record to 17-7-1.

Grant ended the fight with signs of being much more hurt than his rival. The result is indisputable. “Chito” retaliated for the defeat he suffered at the hands of the Englishman in 2016, when he fell by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night London.

29-27

29-28

30-26 Marlon Vera does enough to score a unanimous decision victory at # UFCVegas29 👏 pic.twitter.com/XeCj4npUqS – UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 20, 2021

“Thanks, Ecuador. The tricolor at the top. We did the job. I have been working hard and did not expect anything less than victory. Thanks for the support and love. Force and faith“Vera commented after the valuable triumph.

Marlon vera tied Rob Font and Pedro Munhoz with nine fights won in the bantamweight division. The Ecuadorian is three more wins in that division from reaching TJ Dillashaw, former champion of the category.

MOST BANTAMWEIGHT WINS – UFC History

12 – TJ Dillashaw

11 – Aljamain Sterling

11 – Raphael Assuncao

11 – Urijah Faber

09 – Marlon Vera (@ChitoVeraUFC)

09 – Rob Font

09 – Pedro Munhoz # UFCVegas29 – UFC News (@UFCNews) June 20, 2021

At 28, the best in the UFC is yet to come for Marlon “Chito” Vera, who pointed out in the post-fight interview that would like to face Dominick Cruz, former division champion. Ecuadorian power.