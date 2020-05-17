The Ecuadorian and the Chinese gave a great fight, deserving of the bonus for “Fight of the night” given his tremendous displays during the 15 minutes of the fight.

Many felt that while it was a competitive fight, it should have been “Chito” who raised his hand. But the judges decided to go in the opposite direction, with the three judges scoring the 29-28 fight for Yadong, giving the Chinese the first two rounds and Vera the last.

Vera was visibly upset when Bruce Buffer read the scorecards, while Yadong seemed genuinely surprised that they gave him the victory. Through publications on his social networks, Vera made it clear that he is not happy with the decision of the judges. This is what “Chito” wrote on Twitter.

I don’t lose the fight to the China men I lost to the judges tonight. All my hard work to the fuckin drain, I can’t believe this horse shit tonight – Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) May 17, 2020

“I didn’t lose the fight with the Chinese, I lost the fight with the judges tonight. All my hard work went to the damn drain, I can’t believe the horse m1erd4 they put on tonight ”

There are a few things to unpack from Vera’s statement. The first is that obviously he felt he won the fight. It seemed like most fans on social networks they saw Vera winner, while the media seemed divided on who won according to MMADecisions.

This was not the only controversial decision of the nightThe judges were also examined for the work they did in the fight between Edson Barboza and Dan Ige.

The second is Vera’s reaction and comments, fans seem to understand his frustration at the decision, but many consider his attitude to be wrong. Perhaps once it cools down, it will issue some sort of amendment considering its inappropriate reaction.