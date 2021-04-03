Ecuadorian girls thrown by coyote at border fence are safe; looking for parents who might be in NY



Part of the border between Mexico and the United States through the Mount Cristo Rey area.

Photo: PAUL RATJE / AFP / Getty Images

Spokespersons for the Border Patrol (CBP) in El Paso, Texas, reported that the Ecuadorian girls that coyotes threw over the border fence on Tuesday are in good health, while the authorities try to locate their relatives.

“With the girls, it broke my soul to see those images, when I see that this smuggler or guide drops them from 14 feet …” Gloria Chávez, head of CBP in the El Paso sector that covers West Texas and New Mexico.

“The minors come with nothing, simply a note, a name and a telephone number,” added the spokeswoman.

“They remember that they threw them off the fence,” continued Chávez.

Despite the heavy fall, the minors were not injured.

CBP released photos of the girls safely in El Paso Border Patrol custody on Thursday as authorities try to locate their parents believed to be in New York.

Ecuadorian migrant girls rescued by the Border Patrol in New Mexico after being thrown to the US side by a coyote. Photo: Courtesy, CBP / Telemundo

A video camera captured the moment a human smuggler dropped the two migrant girls, ages 3 and 5, from the top of the border fence in New Mexico.

In the images released on Wednesday by the same office, it can be seen when the man, on a segment of the border wall, takes one of the minors and drops her.

For a few moments, the little girl remains immobile on the ground, while the subject grabs the other minor and also throws her to the American side of the fence.

She falls into a sitting position as the smuggler drops what appears to be a package. Then he turns around and jumps to the Mexican side. Surveillance cameras capture two men running away from the scene.

The events were reported in the afternoon west of the town of Mt. Cristo Rey. The images confirm the crisis at the border under the Biden Administration, which has determined not to return minors who cross the border but to reunify them with relatives in the United States.

In the case of adults or families, they will have to wait to see if they will grant them asylum.