The Episcopal Conference of Ecuador considered Saturday a « crime » the « scandalous proliferation of cases of corruption » amid the pandemic of coronavirus that plagues the country.

« Corruption is a crime that condemns many people in need, today more than ever, of life, work and opportunities, » said the clergy in an « open letter to the people who make a pilgrimage to Ecuador. »

The Prosecutor’s Office investigates in Quito and Guayaquil about twenty cases of alleged corruption in the hospital system during the pandemic, which leaves more than 53,800 cases and some 4,400 confirmed deaths of covid-19 in the country.

« How many good things could be done with the money from corruption! » Said the church, indicating that « the available public resources are diminished, which has translated into deficiencies in health care. »

The episcopate added that « this harsh reality is not from today, but comes from afar, nor is it exclusive to politicians or high officials, since, unfortunately, (corruption) has spread to the customs of all social strata. »

Two weeks ago, the Justice ordered the arrest of two sons of former President Abdalá Bucaram Ortiz (1996-1997), Dalo and Michel, for alleged irregularities in the purchase of implements for public hospitals during the pandemic.

The Bucaram family has been singled out for its alleged relationship with local businessman Daniel Salcedo, involved in the case of price premiums on purchases of supplies for social security hospitals.

The ex-president – reinstated by Congress, who accused him of « mental incapacity » six months after his term began, has been under house arrest since June 4, after a search of his residence linked to the investigation for corruption in public hospitals.

Salcedo, who on Monday, June 8, tried unsuccessfully to flee the country in a plane that crashed in Tumbes, Peru, survived the accident, was repatriated, and remains detained by Ecuadorian police in a hospital.

Carlos Luis Morales, prefect (governor) of the province of Guayas, whose capital is Guayaquil, who died last Monday of a heart attack was also investigated for the alleged influence peddling in the acquisition of medical supplies.

Other investigations have also been carried out in Quito due to questioned biosecurity product contracts, while former director of the Ecuadorian National Risk Management Service (SNGRE) Alexandra Ocles is investigated for an unfinished purchase of food for those affected by the pandemic. .

dsl / yow