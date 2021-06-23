Ecuador wants to break its losing streak against Peru



Ecuador tied vs. Venezuela 2-2.

Photo: Wagner Meier / .

Ecuador will leave this Wednesday in search of break the bad streak and take revenge for the consecutive elimination defeats against Peru and in an attempt to scratch some qualification option to the quarterfinals of the Copa América, a tournament that continues to be the nightmare for Ecuadorians.

With a 1-0 loss to Colombia and a 2-2 draw against Venezuela, those led by Argentine Gustavo Alfaro urgently need a win to heal wounds, which have also dragged on since the resumption this year of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, as they lost 2-0 away to Brazil and fell 1-2 against Peru at home.

The superiority of Peru over the Ecuadorians was in order since the last qualifiers to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they also triumphed 2-1 in Lima and 1-2 in Quito.

For Ecuador, it seems to be ratified what managers and coaching staff said prior to the dispute of the continental tournament, that the main Ecuadorian objective will be qualify for the Qatar World Cup.

That same statement has been made by each of the coaches since the 2001 Copa América and, indeed, Ecuador qualified for the 2002, 2006 and 2014 World Cups, but failed completely in each Copa América.

After the defeat against Colombia and the draw against Venezuela, Alfaro pointed out that the important thing will be to qualify for the quarterfinals and face any rival, because his team is prepared, although he barely has a point and after the clash with Peru, he will close Group B against undefeated Brazil.

Although, in the current Copa América, Ecuador proposed the game, dominated a large part of each match, created the chances to win, three specific errors of its defense meant defeat and a draw, errors that against Peru -according to Alfaro- they will try correct in your quest to win.

Meanwhile, those led by also Argentine Ricardo Gareca, will go out against Ecuador still savoring the honeys of the victory by 1-2 in the recent date over Colombia, so they remain on the way to qualifying for the quarterfinals. After the match against Ecuador, they will have the final match of Group B over Venezuela.