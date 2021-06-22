Ecuador vs Peru: Schedule, probable lineups and where to watch the Copa América match

The Ecuadorian National Team gambles its permanence in the Copa América Brasil 2021 when it faces the Peru National Team, at the beginning of the activity of day 4 of Group A to be held in the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium next Wednesday, June 23 at 4:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, by the signal of Sky Sports on channel 510.

The Ecuadorian team led by the Colombian coach Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez it is in last place with one point after two games played in the continental tournament and after resting on the last date.

While the Peruvian team of the Argentine strategist Ricardo Gareca they are in third position in Group A with three points after their victory against the Colombian National Team and with one game less.

Ecuadorians and Peruvians will meet for the thirteenth time in a Copa América, with a balance of eight wins for the Peruvian National Team, three draws and a single victory for the Ecuadorian National Team, with 28 goals for the Incas and 12 for the Tricolor .

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS OF THE ECUADOR VS PERU PARTY IN THE AMERICA CUP:

ECUADOR

Pedro Ortiz (P) Pedro Hincapie Reyna Robert Arboleda Pervis Estupiñán Angelo Preciado Moises Caicedo Sebastián Méndez Fidel Martínez Gonzalo Plata Enner Valencia Michael Estrada

PERU

Gallese (P) Corzo Ramos Callens López Tapia Yotún Carrillo Peña Cueva Lapadula

