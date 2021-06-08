Ecuador vs. Peru: probable line-ups and start time of the Eliminatory match



The Tricolor has won in its two presentations as a local.

Photo: Rodrigo Buendia-Pool / .

The Ecuadorian Soccer Team will face Peru in the eighth day of the Conmebol Qualifiers. At the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, the team led by Gustavo Alfaro will have the task of winning to stay in the qualifying zone for the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

At this time, the Tricolor remains in the third position with nine points in five presentations. It should be noted that Ecuador’s two defeats were against the strongest teams in the region, against Brazil and Argentina.

This time, Ecuador’s rival will be Peru. The Inca team remains in the basement of the South American Qualifiers standings with only one unit, so they will arrive at the game in Quito with the need to add yes or yes.

At the press conference prior to the engagement, the technical director, Gustavo Alfaro, commented: “I am very proud of the team that I am directing. This team is full of good guys who have burned to give joy to the Ecuadorian people, “he said.

What time do Ecuador vs. Peru

The game will be played at 4:00 pm local time in Ecuador this Tuesday, June 8, 2021. In the United States it will be 12:00 pm (PT).

Probable lineups

Ecuador: Alexander Domínguez; Ángelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupiñán; Alan Franco, Sebastián Méndez, Carlos Gruezo, Ayrton Preciado; Enner Valencia, Ángel Mena. Technical director: Gustavo Alfaro.

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Luis Abram, Marcos López; Yoshimar Yotún, Renato Tapia, Luis Advíncula, Christian Cueva, André Carrillo; Paolo Guerrero. Technical director: Ricardo Gareca.