Ecuador vs Peru: Lineups of the match of day 4 in the Copa América

The Ecuadorian National Team gambles its life in the Copa América Brazil 2021 when it faces the Peruvian National Team, at the beginning of the activity of day 4 in Group A in the continental tournament of Conmebol.

The Ecuadorian team led by the Colombian coach Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez is in last place in sector A with a point when resting on the last date and drawing against Venezuela in his last game played.

Read also: Euro 2021: Thomas Meunier places the European tournament ahead of a Soccer World Cup

While the Peruvian box of the Argentine strategist Ricardo Gareca will seek to secure their place in the next phase of the Copa América Brazil 2021, after surprising the team of Colombia to rank third with three units.

ALIGNMENTS

ECUADOR

1 H. Galindez (P) 17 A. Preciado 4 R. Arbolera 3 H. Hincapié 7 P. Estupiñan 21 A. Franco 20 J. Méndez 23 M. Caicedo 18 A. Preciado 10 D. Díaz 9 L. Campana

PERU

1 P. Gallese (P) 3 A. Corzo 15 C. Ramos 22 A. Callens 6 M. Trauco 13 R. Tapia 19 Y. Yotún 18 A. Carrillo 8 S. Peña 10 C. Cueva 9 G. Lapadula

Read also: Liga MX: Nico Sánchez does not pass medical tests and his signing with Gallos de Querétaro falls

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

America’s Cup 2020 Ecuador Peru