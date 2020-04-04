By Yury García and Vicente Gaibor del Pino

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Apr 4 (.) – The Government of Ecuador began to use refrigerated containers as temporary morgues due to the increasing number of deaths that are exceeding the capacity of hospitals in Guayaquil, epicenter of the coronavirus in the Andean country.

Ecuador confirmed on Saturday that some 318 people have died of contagion and suspicion of coronavirus, but President Lenín Moreno has said that the official record “falls short” and collected up to 100 corpses a day.

The city mayor’s office said it delivered three refrigerated containers to the government. On Friday he donated one of about 12 meters, the largest that exists, to the Police Criminalistics Laboratory to “house the bodies of people who are currently being collected in the city.”

So far, about 150 people have been buried in a cemetery in the city, one of the most populated in Ecuador.

Another container was located in the Teodoro Maldonado Carbo hospital, in the south of Guayaquil, which acknowledged in a statement released on Friday that the pandemic is overflowing the attention capacity of various hospital services and is facing an increase in people killed by COVID-19 or others. diseases.

“As part of biosecurity management, a refrigerated container was deployed to move the bodies to the cemetery,” added the hospital, which belongs to the country’s social welfare institute.

At the health center, medical workers in protective gear loaded plastic-wrapped bodies into a container located on their premises, according to a . photographer.

To the complaints of dozens of people on social networks about the delay in the removal of the deceased from homes throughout the city, the desperation of family members in hospital morgues has been added to remove the bodies and transfer them to the crowded cemeteries.

To accelerate the processes of removal and burial of bodies, the Government will install new mechanisms to help families who ask for help, including a new channel for reporting deaths in homes and a digital site to learn about burials.

“On Monday we are going to publish online the page where the relatives will be able to know where their relative is buried just by entering the ID and the name,” Jorge Wated, presidential delegate for the handling of deaths in the crisis, said in his Twitter account.

Moreno said this week that the government expected the total number of deaths in the Guayas province, where Guayaquil is located, to reach 3,500, and said that a “special camp” was being built to bury the dead.

(Additional report by Vicente Gaibor del Pino in Guaayquily Alexandra Valencia in Quito. Edited by Rodrigo Charme)