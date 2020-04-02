The President of Ecuador, Lenin MorenoHe said Thursday that he is creating a “special camp”For those killed by the coronavirus in the city of Guayaquil and recognized that official records “fall short”, for which he fears that the dead will reach thousands in these months.

“We are creating a special camp for the fallen, We believe that there will be between 2,500 and 3,500 people killed by COVID-19 in these months only in the province of Guayas.“Moreno said in a televised speech.

“I have arranged that using all possible mechanisms the information is transparent, however painful it may beHe added.

In the city of Guayaquil, where the largest number of infections and deaths are concentrated, in recent weeks there have been problems in collecting corpses in homes and the number of deaths has increased, including cases of COVID-19 and other suspects.

The special cemetery will be built with the private sector aid.

Official data on Thursday revealed some 3,163 cases of contagion throughout the country, of which 120 have died, while some 78 deaths are recognized as probable by the virus.

Moreno added that up to the day they are being collected 150 deceased in Guayaquil, by offering greater agility in the procedures. (Rts)