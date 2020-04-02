QUITO, Apr 2 (.) – Ecuador’s President Lenín Moreno said Thursday that he is creating a “special camp” for those killed by the coronavirus in the city of Guayaquil and acknowledged that official records are “falling short.” reason why it fears that the deads will arrive at thousands in these months.

“We are creating a special camp for the fallen, we believe that there will be between 2,500 and 3,500 people killed by COVID-19 in these months only in the province of Guayas,” Moreno said, in a televised intervention.

“I have arranged that using all possible mechanisms the information is transparent no matter how painful it is,” he added.

In the city of Guayaquil, where the largest number of infections and deaths are concentrated, in recent weeks there have been problems in collecting corpses in homes and the number of deaths has increased, including cases of COVID-19 and other suspects.

The special cemetery will be built with the help of the private sector.

Official data on Thursday revealed some 3,163 cases of contagion across the country, of which 120 have died, while some 78 deaths are recognized as probable by the virus.

Moreno added that up to 150 deceased are being collected in Guayaquil a day, offering greater agility in the procedures.

(Report by Alexandra Valencia, Edited by Juana Casas)