QUITO – Abandoned bodies on the sidewalks. Authorities are fighting to follow up on the deaths. Funeral homes, without coffins, use cardboard boxes made by companies that generally package bananas and shrimp.

The disaster unfolding in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s commercial capital, offers an ominous look at how officials’ ability to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in Latin America can be dangerously affected by inequality, weak public services, and the fragile economies that characterize much of the region.

“What we are seeing in Guayaquil is what can happen in most of the big cities of South America, where the foci of cosmopolitan wealth coexist with generalized poverty,” said Alexandra Moncada, director of CARE, the international aid organization. , in Ecuador.

Ecuador, with a population of seventeen million inhabitants, has one of the highest official rates of coronavirus infections, and deaths, per capita in Latin America.

It is still unclear why that country has been so deeply affected. Some experts believe that the virus could have traveled to that territory due to the deep migratory ties that it maintains with Spain and Italy, and then it spread when Ecuador delayed the adoption of social distancing measures.

The official count of coronavirus deaths in Ecuador rose to 220 on Tuesday – the most recent number available – along with 182 other cases listed as “probable” but not confirmed, a number that exceeds the records of its largest neighbors. and more populated like Peru and Colombia.

Ecuador’s President Lenín Moreno warned that the actual number is much higher, but since the evidence is limited, it is impossible to determine the true extent of the infections.

Most of the deaths occurred in Guayaquil, the dynamic port city of the Pacific with a population of three million people, which became the first major metropolis in the region to suffer the collapse of its public services.

Since the beginning of the crisis, in late March, the government has recovered 1,350 bodies from the houses in Guayaquil, according to the office of Jorge Wated, who leads the task force responsible for collecting the dead in the city. According to his team, around 60 bodies are collected daily.

The virus has spread in the luxurious closed urbanizations and in the poor neighborhoods located in the hills. Within days, the explosion of mortality overwhelmed the authorities, and hundreds of bodies began to accumulate in hospitals, morgues and homes.

Lourdes Frías said she spent five days trying to get someone to pick up the body of an elderly neighbor who died last week after having breathing problems. She explains that the emergency phone lines were constantly busy, and on the rare occasions when she could speak to an official, she was told that no one was available to help her.

As the days went by, other people from his building located in the Socio Vivienda neighborhood of Guayaquil began clamoring for the body to be taken to the street. Finally, the police removed the remains.

“Our situation is a nightmare from which we cannot wake up,” Frías said.

The increase in deaths in Guayaquil, and the images circulating on social networks of bodies wrapped in plastic and left on the doors of houses, have exposed the possible effects of the pandemic on the poorest sectors of developing countries, where access to medical care and other resources is problematic even before the pandemic.

Like many Guayaquil residents working in the informal economy, without benefits or job security, Frías, a domestic worker, lost her chance to earn money when the quarantine was imposed. At the same time, the shortage caused by confinement caused food prices to skyrocket.

Residents say that in recent weeks the price of potatoes, a staple food in the country, has skyrocketed in Guayaquil: they used to buy 2.2 kilograms of potatoes with one dollar. Now they only buy 450 grams.

To ease economic hardship, last week the government began paying informal workers a $ 60 monthly stipend to stay home. That amount is about a quarter of what a housekeeper like Frías usually earns in a month.

“I’ve always liked having my things: my beans, my rice,” he said. “Now I am living on the grace of God.”

The pandemic has left Ecuador’s economy, which was already in trouble, with few options other than donations.

The collapse of oil prices decimated the main source of government revenue. An austerity package pushed by President Moreno to mitigate the demands of international creditors led to the dismissal of some 3,500 public health workers last year.

And the Ecuadorian government’s decision to use US dollars as its official currency, made during the 2000 financial crisis, means that Moreno cannot print more money to compensate affected workers.

The economic pressures faced by the poor sectors of Guayaquil show the complex class dynamics that have worsened the epidemic in the country, and that can be replicated throughout the continent.

The virus’s ability to overwhelm the Guayaquil system so quickly can be seen as a warning to the entire region, said Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of the Americas office of the World Health Organization.

“We believe that everyone will, at some point, register widespread community transmission” of the virus, he said.

Some of the first infections that were confirmed in Guayaquil occurred among wealthy Ecuadorian students studying in educational centers in Spain, but returned with their families to escape the outbreak in Europe. According to local authorities, the infections spread at high society weddings last month.

By the time the virus hit popular neighborhoods, the dynamic had reversed. While Ecuadorians from the wealthy classes were able to stock up on provisions and seclude themselves in their homes, many manual workers have defied government orders to stay home in order to make ends meet.

Residents of poor neighborhoods say that many of their neighbors continue to work every day, increasing the risk of contagion. Some order food from door to door.

Banks became high-risk areas when Ecuadorians, many without bank accounts, showed up in large numbers to claim their $ 60 cash stipend.

“Some colleagues continue to go out every day because they are the only ones who earn their living at home,” said Lenny Quiroz, president of the Guayaquil-based National Union of Paid Domestic and Allied Workers. “People are left without money, without food.”

