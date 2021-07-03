Ecuador of the Copa América: Know the Albicelestes odds for the quarterfinals

07/03/2021 at 10:07 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

After Uruguay Y Colombia determine the first component of the second semifinal of the America’s Cup 2021, it will be the turn of Argentina Y Ecuador from facing each other on the field of play in order to define who will advance to the next stage of the competition. Football, of course, has shown countless times that nothing is written until the ball rolls, but even so, there are regularly favorites, and the one this time is the albiceleste.

Mainly, it is imperative to emphasize that, together with Brazil, those of Lionel scaloni They are the top candidates to win the tournament. With 3 wins and 1 draw, the Argentine team remains undefeated in the competition, while La Tricolor qualified as the last of Group B with 3 draws and 1 loss. What’s more, Argentina registers 10 wins and 5 draws in its last 18 games against Ecuador, so the story also offers support for his favoritism.

Taking into consideration the previously mentioned, the bookmakers pay the victory of Argentina at 1.6 euros (1.22 in overtime), while Ecuador’s victory is valued at 6 euros (4.1 in extension). Finally, a tie is trading at 3.5 euros, although these estimates cannot be confirmed until the confrontation unfolds later today.