Ecuador missed the victory: Venezuela tied it in the discount



Despite the fact that Ecuador scored two goals, they could not finish the match.

The Ecuadorian National Team could not maintain the victory in injury time and drew 2-2 against Venezuela in his second match of the Conmebol Copa América.

Although those led by Gustavo Alfaro managed to take the advantage twice, Vinotinto tied with two head goals to the Ecuadorians. After this tie, the Tricolor accumulates four consecutive games without knowing the victory, since they lost two in the World Cup qualifying, they were defeated 1-0 by Colombia in the opening of the Copa América and this Sunday they were drawn with Vinotinto.

Ecuador’s goals came thanks to Ayrton Preciado, Club Santos Laguna player, and Gonzalo silver, from Sporting de Lisboa.

Gooooooooool from Ecuador! Preciado pushes the ball after a series of rebounds in the area. Ecuador wins it! 🇻🇪 0-1 🇪🇨

After the Tricolor took the lead in the first half, the Vinotinto came out in the second half with a different momentum, so those led by the Portuguese José Peseiro they found the tie thanks to a goal from Edson Castillo.

The defense of Ecuador referred to the most advanced players and the arrival of the vinotinto midfielder was not expected.

Gooooooooooal from Venezuela! Castillo ties everything and ignites the fight for qualification in Group B. 🇻🇪 1-1 🇪🇨

After the partial tie, Vinotinto had its best minutes in the match; However, after a Venezuelan corner kick, the Ecuadorians managed to score the 2-1 counterattack thanks to Gonzalo Plata.

Gooooooooooal from Ecuador! Gonzalo Plata ends up scoring a deadly counterattack from Ecuador. Pure oxygen for the Tricolor! 🇻🇪 1-2 🇪🇨

When the game was in its decline, at 91 minutes Vinotinto sent a long cross that found the side Ronald Hernández.