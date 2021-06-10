Ecuador is reinforced with 20 “foreigners” for the Copa América

06/10/2021 at 7:02 AM CEST

. / Guayaquil

Ecuador will be strengthened in the Copa América in Brazil with 20 players who are active in foreign clubs and with only 8 of those who act in the country’s Pro League, according to the list called this Wednesday by the national team coach, Argentine Gustavo Alfaro.

After the seventh and eighth dates of the South American qualifying rounds, which ended yesterday with the defeat of Ecuador by 1-2 at home against Peru, and remaining in third place in the qualifying standings, with 9 points, Alfaro excluded the goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez, from Independiente del Valle; defender Pedro Pablo Perlaza, from Liga de Quito; the midfielders Carlos Gruezo, from German Augsburg; and Juan Cazares, from Brazil’s Fluminense, and called up for the first time the youth defender of Independiente del Valle, José Andrés Hurtado.

Ecuador will debut in the Copa América next Sunday against Colombia in Group A, completed by Brazil, Peru and Venezuela.

Although Ecuador has not managed to contest a final of the continental tournament of national teams, the directors of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) and the coaching staff have as their main objective the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, an experience that was already repeated in South Korea and Japan 2002, Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014. Despite taking the Copa América in Brazil without much pressure, the Ecuadorians hope that their team will also excel in the continental tournament.

Those summoned by Alfaro

Goalkeepers: Alexander Domínguez (Vélez Sarsfield-ARG), Hernán Galíndez (Catholic University), Pedro Ortiz (Emelec).

Defenses: Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal-ESP), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles-USA), Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo-BRA), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders-USA), Félix Torres (Santos-MEX), Ángelo Preciado (Genk-BEL ), Piero Hincapié (Córdoba-ARG Workshops), José Andrés Hurtado (Independiente del Valle), Mario Pineida and Luis León (Barcelona).

Midfielders: Moisés Caicedo (Brighton-ING)), Jehgson Méndez (Orlando City-USA), Alan Franco (Atlético Mineiro-BRA), Damián Díaz (Barcelona), José Carabalí (Catholic University), Dixon Arroyo (Emelec) and Christian Noboa ( Socchi-RUS).

Forwards: Gonzalo Plata (Sporting de Lisboa-POR), Ángel Mena (León-MEX), Enner Valencia (Fenerbahçe-Turkey), Michael Estrada (Toluca-MEX), Leonardo Campana (Famalicão-POR), Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna-MEX ), Fidel Martínez (Tijuana-MEX) and Jordi Caicedo (CSKA Sofía-BUL).