MADRID, Jun 3 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Former Ecuadorian President Abdalá Bucaram, who ruled the South American country for six months between 1996 and 1997, was arrested this Wednesday in the context of an operation by the Prosecutor’s Office for alleged corruption in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil.

The Public Ministry has reported on its Twitter account of several records during an operation for “alleged influence peddling in the purchase of medical supplies,” including COVID-19 tests and masks, in the Guayas region. Among the registered addresses is that of the regional president, Carlos Luis Morales.

Members of the Prosecutor’s Office have also entered the Bucaram home, “within the investigations initiated by the alleged embezzlement in purchases of medical supplies at the Social Security Hospital.” The former president has been detained from said registry, although not for corruption but for having a firearm in his possession without having a permit.

Morales and Bucaram had met reproaches in these last hours, after the regional leader announced on Twitter that he had filed a complaint asking for an investigation into “the alleged irregularities in the award of contracts during the health emergency” derived from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those indicated by himself are two sons of his wife. “I am sure that justice and transparency will shine and together we will continue joining efforts to work for the province. They will understand that it is not an easy decision for me, but Guayas comes first!” He explained.

Bucaram has shared the message reproaching Morales that “no man of honor abandons his family”, since “whoever sells it is capable of selling even his mother.” “Don’t be so unworthy. Die with your boots on, the family comes first, a public position of ‘m …’ cannot lead you to such a cowardly decision,” he added.