MADRID, May 22 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Ecuadorian Attorney General’s Office announced on Wednesday that it has ended the talks with the construction company Odebrecht to obtain financial compensation for the acts of corruption committed against the State, after the Brazilian firm conditioned this compensation on the return of a withheld amount. in the South American country by a court order.

The public body has explained through a statement that the decision was made after the Brazilian company conditioned this reparation on the return of “some money by court order”, in addition to having suggested that in case of not receiving that amount , the cooperation with the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office “could be affected”.

The decision has been made in collaboration, the text cites, with the Anticorruption Secretariat and the Comptroller General.

“The company maintains outstanding obligations with the Ecuadorian State and with who its suppliers were, these obligations must be met without conditions,” the Ecuadorian authorities insist in the statement.

In turn, the Office of the Attorney General has indicated Odebrecht’s “absolute lack of seriousness”, after in previous conversations, the construction company has indicated that “it does not have the resources in Ecuador that allow it to repair the State”, which contradicts its promise initial compensation for the country for the corrupt acts of its workers.

The Brazilian construction company Odebrecht has made corruption almost institutional in more than a dozen Latin American countries, in which it is already one of the largest and most media-based investigations against the purchase of favors in the entire continent, with former presidents involved , like the Brazilian Lula da Silva, the Peruvian Pedro Pablo Kuczynski or the Paraguayan Horacio Cartes.

It was the end of 2016 when some senior executives of the Brazilian firm recognized before the United States Justice that bribes had been made throughout the region for a value of more than 700 million euros in order to win contracts for more than 100 projects throughout the region, from the Dominican Republic to Argentina.

In the case of Ecuador, the former vice president Jorge Glas (2007-2013) is currently serving a six-year prison sentence since 2017 for a bribery case in which the Brazilian construction company was behind.

Although uncovered years ago, the Odebrecht case continues to lead to shocking revelations that make it impossible to predict when it will end to pay off at the political level, in a regional context of turmoil due to the latest protests that emerged in late 2019 in various countries with complaints ranging from inequality. to corruption, before the current health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.