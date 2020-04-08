By Alexandra Valencia and Vicente Gaibor del Pino

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Apr 7 (.) – The Government of Ecuador is preparing an emergency cemetery to accelerate the burial of hundreds of bodies collected in Guayaquil, epicenter of contagion in the country, where the mayor’s office also said it will enable two precincts with a overall capacity of 12,000 graves.

As of Tuesday, the country had some 3,995 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 220 deaths and another 182 deaths related to the virus, according to official data.

The outbreak caused a shortage of wooden coffins in the city, prompting some people to bury their relatives in cardboard boxes delivered to cemeteries free of charge by a donation from the private company, although it did not ensure rapid burial, according to a . witness.

This week, long lines of vehicles carrying coffins were waiting outside private graveyards throughout the city for a turn to bury the dead, something that could take several hours.

With the opening of its own cemetery, the Government seeks to expedite the burial of the dead due to coronaviruses and other causes that have overwhelmed hospitals and funeral services, generating that some families have had to have the bodies in their homes for days.

The Government’s objective is to bury up to 100 people a day in a land donated by a private cemetery north of Guayaquil with a capacity of 2,000 graves, where the bodies that were handed over by relatives to the authorities due to difficulties in burying them will be.

“The cemetery will be buried person by person on the ground, at no cost to families,” Jorge Wated, presidential official in charge of handling the dead in the crisis, told .. “Buried person gets on a list on the Internet, which we feed every day, and people will know where he is,” he added in an interview Monday night.

President Lenín Moreno said last week that the deaths from coronavirus could reach some 3,500 people in these months in the province of Guayas, where 68% of the country’s cases are concentrated and Guayaquil is located.

Deaths are also recorded among health professionals, who require the Government to provide protective suits for work in public hospitals.

“Every day the staff is reduced, because they are falling,” said the president of the College of Nurses of Guayas, Lilia Triana. “It is being mined, the staff is being reduced every day,” he added to ..

The union says that about seven nurses have died and 147 other people have caught the virus, while 120 have quit hospitals for fear of infection.

The Government has said that some 417 health professionals are infected and that they permanently deliver protective material to hospitals for staff.

(Additional report by Cristina Muñoz in Quito. Edited by Rodrigo Charme)