Ecuador Bonds Rise As Fear of Insolvency Fewer: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Ecuador’s bonds due in 2030 have recovered to their highest level since they were restructured in September, after the election of Guillermo Lasso as president calmed bondholders concerned about possible insolvency for the South American country. The 65-year-old career banker is expected to honor a $ 6.5 billion financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund and continue to make overseas bond payments. “Lasso’s victory should reduce political uncertainty and increase the prospects for a fairly orthodox and pro-market macro-political agenda,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst Tiago Severo wrote in a note.

Original Note: Ecuadorean Bonds Rally as Lasso Calms Fears of Insolvency: Chart

