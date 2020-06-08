Photograph of June 5, 2020 of a doctor from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the “Los Ceibos” hospital, in the port city of Guayaquil, who reviews a infected patient COVID-19. . / Mauricio Torres

Quito, Jun 7 . .- Ecuador is better prepared to face an eventual outbreak of COVID-19, both due to infrastructure and human talent, said Alberto Sper, head of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the “Los Ceibos” hospital, in the port city of Guayaquil.

“I consider that we are prepared in several aspects. First in logistics, we can move quickly, that is, we are more reactive to a health emergency of this type,” Sper told Efe.

Likewise, he pointed out that his hospital has reached a higher level of planning, compared to a first moment in which the appearance of the pandemic generated concern and amazement in Guayaquil, considered last March as the epicenter of the pandemic in Ecuador and that until today has caused more than 43,220 infections and 3,621 deaths

FEAR, BUT NOT RESPECT, OF THE CORONAVIRUS HAS BEEN LOST

Now, “we are calmer. We have lost the fear of the virus, although there is always the risk of getting sick or dying from this infection. We have lost the fear, but we have respect for it, we know that by protecting ourselves well we can get ahead,” he added.

For this reason, he insisted that his hospital, Guayaquil and the country “is much more prepared, although it must be clarified that contingency plans can sometimes be overwhelmed in a pandemic.”

“Without a doubt, we have become more reactive and we have planning capacity,” Sper reiterated that in the “Los Ceibos” hospital, unlike in March, when the crisis began, “new areas have been opened for care, monitoring and permanent care of critical COVID-19 patients “.

The doctor indicated that of the twelve intensive care beds that his health center had at the start of the pandemic, it has been increased to 48.

In addition, he recalled that “ventilators or mechanical respirators were acquired to serve critically ill patients. We also have a gasometer and more monitors” to be able to monitor critically ill patients.

“The drugs needed to treat critically ill patients were obtained and used,” and medical staff doubled in ICUs, he added.

UCI: THE FIRST LINE AGAINST COVID

But Sper also highlighted the human aspect of ICUs, where staff must comply with strict protocols to avoid contagion, since they considered that these units represent the first line of defense against the coronavirus.

Health personnel have “a kind of routine”, as they must be dressed with the special equipment provided and comply with strict procedures for care, ICU stay and disinfection.

“Masks with specific specifications to prevent the passage of particles, facial protectors, surgical gowns, caps, shoes, gloves and biohazard suits,” are part of the clothing of ICU doctors.

Many doctors and nurses who serve in these units “make 24-hour guards and others,” dressed in suits that keep them protected from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

After finishing the day and when they return home, the doctors have looked for alternatives to protect their families. “Some enter through the back door of their homes or have opened a space to directly enter the area where the complete disinfection is carried out.”

At homes “we enter with a mask in case we are asymptomatic of the virus and, of course, we remain in isolation in a room to avoid exposing our family.”

“We know that the fundamental pillar for coping with this health emergency is the family,” added Sper.

Fernando Arroyo León

