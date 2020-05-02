Quito, Ecuador.

The President of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, acknowledged that his government faced “problems” in handling the deceased during the health emergency due to the new coronavirus, which led to the collapse of hospitals and funeral homes.

“We must recognize that in the initial phase we had problems in handling the deceased because we made the decision to give dignified burial to every fallen Ecuadorian and not like many other countries, which created mass graves, “Moreno said on a radio and television network.

In March, when the president declared a health emergency, Guayaquil (southwest) became the epicenter of the pandemic in Ecuador, leaving images of corpses in houses and streets of the city. The registered chaos In that port, it led the government to create a joint military and police task force that same month to collect the dead, not all by COVID-19.

Authorities also installed containers to store the bodies due to the lack of capacity of hospital morgues. The country, with 17.5 million inhabitants, registered until Friday 26,336 cases, including 1,063 deaths.

The authorities estimate that there are another 1,606 “probable” deaths by COVID-19, who did not undergo the diagnostic examination.

Human tragedy

Guayaquil It is the city hardest hit by the pandemic, with some 8,100 cases. Moreno indicated that after overcoming the problems of the initial phase there is a “drastic reduction in the number of deaths”, especially in the province of Guayas, whose capital is Guayaquil.

In March and April they occurred for various reasons 10,169 more deaths than in the same months of 2019 in Guayas, according to official figures. Amid the pandemic crisis, the daily peak of deaths in that province was 677 to April 4. As of that date, the number of deaths dropped to 36, according to data from April 29.

The governor considered that “the speed of virus expansion has been reduced” in the South American nation. The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office investigates officials from three Guayaquil hospitals for “breaches in the management of the identification system” of deceased. In that city, residents claim the bodies of their relatives and claim that they have received the remains of other people due to identity errors.

“There was an alleged negligence on the part of public hospital officials in handling the bodies,” prosecutor Yanina Villagómez said in a statement released by the accusing entity.

Authorities are pending the identification of 131 bodies that are in containers at a hospital, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

.