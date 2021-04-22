Ecosystems survive species that disappear

04/22/2021 at 12:39 PM CEST

Although species disappear and others take their place, ecosystems remain standing for millions of years. Mammalian communities can withstand various environmental crises and preserve their ecological dynamics, as a new study developed by an interdisciplinary group of researchers from Spain and Germany has shown.

Only drastic changes are capable of pushing ecosystems to a new ecological reorganization. According to a press release, the current ecological structure of the mammalian communities of the Iberian Peninsula shares basic elements with the ecosystems that existed 8 million years ago. The results of this international research were recently published in the journal Science.

To reach their conclusions, the scientists analyzed the fossil record of mammals from the Iberian Peninsula during the last 21 million years. In the framework of a new International Earth Day, which is celebrated on April 22 of each year, the findings of this new research take on a special value. Is that the specialists highlighted that by knowing the behavior and resilience of ecosystems in the past to climate change we can find new paths into the future, optimizing our conservation policies.

Resilience resides in ecosystems

The crucial point of the study is that the dynamics and ecological structures show greater resistance than the species that integrate them. In the period analyzed, only two abrupt variations in the rainfall regime led to structural changes of magnitude, specifically 14 and 9 million years ago. Beyond these two great turning points, mammalian species were changing but ecosystems kept their basic functioning unchanged.

According to the researchers, this characteristic allows that by preserving certain basic biological roles, the structure of the ecosystems is maintained over time, delivering its benefits to the planet and humanity. In this way, although certain conservationist theories mark the importance of preserving specific species, the new study shows that the central issue is to keep intact the dynamics or basic structure of ecosystems.

From the rich paleontological heritage related to mammals that exists in the Iberian Peninsula, scientists were able to gather valuable information about the different species that lived in the area: their dimensions, the type of diet and the way in which they were moved. allowed to group them according to similar ecological roles. Thanks to this, they were able to conclude that the basic characteristics of ecosystems remained unchanged for millions of years, beyond the extinction of some species.

A hope for the future?

If the ecosystems linked to the Iberian mammal communities were able to cope with major environmental crises such as the drying up of the Mediterranean Sea, which occurred approximately 6 million years ago, or even the glaciations of the Ice Age, everything indicates that there is still hope to be able to cope with the consequences of current climate change.

The study shows that if humanity manages to preserve the structural functioning of ecosystems, it could be able to appreciate with some optimism the environmental conditions that await it in the future. However, this requires maintaining the most important thing: the general “health” of our planet, that great house that shelters us and without which no ecosystem can survive.

Reference

Punctuated ecological equilibrium in mammal communities over evolutionary timescales. F. Blanco, J. Calatayud, DM Martín-Perea, MS Domingo, I. Menéndez, J. Müller, M. Hernández Fernández, JL Cantalapiedra. Science (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1126/science.abd5110

Photo:

Graphic reconstruction of the extinct community of mammals that existed 12 million years ago in the paleontological site of Hostalets de Pierola (Spain). Credit: Oscar Sanisidro, University of Alcalá de Henares.