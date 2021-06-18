Economy would have pre-pandemic level in 3rd quarter: López Obrador

MEXICO CITY

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said in his morning press conference this Friday that he hopes that in the third quarter of the year the country’s economy will recover the level it had before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mexican economy, which fell 8.5% in 2020, its worst result since the Great Depression of the 30s of the 20th century, would have shot up 24.8% in May compared to the same month last year, according to preliminary figures from the national agency statistics.

