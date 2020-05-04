Maintaining the emphasis on the need for economic reforms to recover past activity in the most acute phase of the crisis linked to the coronavirus, the team of Minister Paulo Guedes assesses that the constitutional urgency request in Congress for the new regulatory frameworks for sanitation and electricity would be fundamental for job creation.

The initiative was listed in a list of parallel actions to boost the economy, after technicians from the economic team had suggested structuring a low-risk “project factory” as plan A to enable economic recovery with private investments in infrastructure, according to the document seen by ..

Currently, both the regulatory framework for the electricity sector (PLS 232/2016) and the regulatory framework for sanitation (PL 4,162 / 2019) are in the Senate.

In the assessment of technicians, the project for the electricity sector creates the basis for modernization and liberalization of the electricity sector based on the possibility of different prices for variables such as time, location and consumption of electricity, in addition to predicting the end of inefficient cross subsidies, migration to the predominant free market and valuation of environmental externalities.

“These pillars greatly facilitate a quick resumption of the country’s growth, since they would contribute to cheaper and more competitive electricity, which is fundamental for the resumption of the productive sector in the post-Covid scenario”, says an excerpt from the study.

Regarding the framework for sanitation, the reading is that the project brings legal security and institutional stability for investments. The study also calculated the market value of sanitation companies at R $ 140 billion and said that their privatization by state governments could be a “decisive step in balancing the public accounts of these entities in a post-Covid scenario”.

As for housing, the document proposes the implementation of a program that had been discussed for months with the Ministry of Regional Development, called Aproxima, an initiative that would replace the model of Minha Casa Minha Vida.

In it, the government would make underutilized public land available to private agents, through a public notice. The proposals submitted would have to involve housing for various income brackets in the same project, together with other non-residential activities that could be freely traded.

According to the text seen by ., the program could lead to investments of 114 billion reais in four years, increasing the offer of affordable housing for families with 2 to 5 minimum wages in large urban centers.

“There is a proposal for a law to ensure the mechanisms for destination of the properties of the Union of the Aproxima Program. The modeling and design of a pilot of the program in a large municipality, with aptitude for destination to the program, is underway”, states the study.

Among initiatives that would also help the economy to rebuild, the document cites the prospect of publishing “soon” a decree to regulate the General Antenna Law, projecting that 2 billion reais in stagnated investments in the telecommunications sector will come from there.

For the same sector, economics technicians also foresee an impulse with the revision of the sectorial charges on the Internet of Things and on VSat antennas, used to capture broadband internet signal transmitted via satellite.

On another front, the plan foresees that investments will be released with the approval of the Bill on the Universalization of Telecommunications Services Fund (Fust) (PL 172/2020).

The update of the regulatory framework for cabotage navigation and for railways, introducing the railway infrastructure authorization regime (PLS 261/2018), was also placed as a priority investment by the Ministry of Economy.

Finalized on April 28, the plan was structured by technicians from the Ministry of Economy to be presented to the crisis committee set up by the Casa Civil.

The ministry led by General Braga Netto is responsible for the so-called Pró-Brasil, a plan that was released at the end of April without great details, but which aroused concerns in the market due to the forecast of the use of public resources for works, which goes against the prescribed prescription by Guedes.

