The Spanish central bank warned that it is difficult at this time to make forecasts for the economy in the short term due to the high level of uncertainty about the duration of the health crisis and the extension of extraordinary measures to combat it.

Economic activity in Spain has been in severe disturbance since the beginning of March due to the epidemic of coronavirus and the measures implemented to mitigate its impact, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday.

Although the body chaired by Pablo Hernández De Cos did not quantify the impact of the epidemic, he said that the crisis had “drastically” altered the favorable growth dynamics observed in the first two months of the year.

“There is little doubt about the disturbance severity, which has radically altered the real and financial dynamics of the Spanish economy since the beginning of March ”, he stated.

The Spanish central bank added that it was difficult at this time to make forecasts for the economy in the short term due to the high level of uncertainty about the duration of the health crisis and the extension of extraordinary measures to combat it.

Spain has been in alarm and with its population confined since March 14, and it is expected that the Congress of Deputies will approve on Wednesday to extend the quarantine for two more weeks, until April 11.

The country is the most affected Europe after Italy and with 3,443 deaths already exceeds the death toll in China, where the pandemic originated at the end of last year.

The Bank of Spain said that the state of alarm had completely paralyzed retail activity, with few exceptions such as the food sector, in addition to having practically closed the activity of hotels, restaurants and the leisure sector.

(Rts)