Economy Minister Brazil defends the freedom of Mercosur members to negotiate bilateral agreements

BRASILIA, Apr 23 (Reuters) – Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes defended on Friday that there is greater flexibility for Mercosur member countries to negotiate agreements individually, arguing that it is necessary to respect the rhythms of the different partners .

In a session in the Senate to commemorate the 30 years of the Treaty of Asunción, which originated the trade bloc that brings together Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, Guedes mentioned the idea that a “pioneer” member would reach a trade agreement outside the bloc. .

“Let some of our members make an agreement out there. If it was good, the group, the group, would advance in that direction. If it was not good, we would not advance,” said the minister, who also defended a reduction in the so-called Tariff. Common External (TEC).

“We believe that it is important to reduce it. We made a proposal to reduce only 10%. When we speak of 10%, we have a 30% rate for a specific product. It is going down from 30 (%) to 27%, that is to say that it doesn’t hurt anyone, “he said.

(Reuters Gabriel Ponte, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)