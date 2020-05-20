MADRID, May 21 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The representative of the Alfa Group in Europe, Carlos Ávila, has stated that the Mexican Government took a long time to give an answer on when the automotive sector could return to having activity in the country.

“The Government took a long time to give an answer on when this sector could return to activity and we had pressure from the United States and Canada,” said the company’s representative in the videoconference “Mitigate the crisis: IDB proposals and multi-Latin companies’ organized by Casa América.

In this context, he indicated that the Aztec company worked “intensively” to have the green light from the Executive for the restart of operations, which finally occurred on Tuesday. “This type of situation is where there has to be that type of collaboration, that understanding of the government towards the needs of companies,” he added.

In this way, Ávila has stressed that, in the current context characterized by the health emergency, it is “essential” that a collaboration be established between public and private institutions and companies, especially in the scientific area and in the joint search for a vaccine for disease. “That collaboration must change and must be aligned for the benefit of the entire society,” he added.

The representative of the Alfa group recalled that, as a result of this situation, the companies and their business groups have been constantly attending to crisis management committees.

For her part, the director of global strategy for Public Affairs at Telefónica, Trinidad Jiménez, has stated that the crisis has to be faced “with a dose of humility”, since it is part of unexplored terrain and without an instruction manual. Along these lines, he pointed out that the crisis can also serve as an opportunity for companies to reinvent themselves.

“There are important challenges and important problems, but we also have an opportunity offered by new technologies,” he stressed.

In addition, the director has pointed out that of the 120,000 Telefónica employees worldwide, 95% have been teleworking. Along these lines, he has positively valued the company’s productivity with the practice of teleworking.

Finally, the president of Copa Holdings, Stanley Motta, has indicated that he is not so convinced that productivity working remotely is maintained over time, since in the current situation people are confined and do not have so many distractions, a situation that It will not be the same in the future.