Economy / Business.- Aedas Homes launches a ‘green’ bond of 315 million euros due in 2026

Framed in its new environmental, social and corporate governance strategy for the period 2021-2023

MADRID, 10 (EUROPA PRESS)

Aedas Homes has issued a ‘green’ bond of 315 million euros with a maturity of five years, with the aim of refinancing the current debt and the commitment to invest this same amount in projects that are sustainable with the environment.

Moody’s has given this issue a rating of ‘Ba2’, within the degree of speculation, but in one of the highest steps before moving to investment grade, the same note that it has assigned to the developer in its rating of CFR corporate rating.

The company launches this bond through the subsidiary Aedas Homes OpCo and on the Irish Stock Exchange, with GS, Citi, DB, JP Morgan, Santander, Société Générle, BBVA, Sabadell and Bestinver Securities as entities involved in the operation, according to ‘Bloomberg ‘.

The promoter frames this issue in its new environmental, social and corporate governance strategy for the period 2021-2023, presented by the company in a meeting with analysts and in which it points to a 50% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030 .

In addition, Aedas Homes foresees that 60% of its developments obtain the energy rating ‘A’, that 25% of its homes incorporate elements included in the so-called ‘new construction methods’ and that 100% be certified by its’ book green ‘or any external organization by 2023.

WELCOME OF THE RESULTS

This Monday, the company has published its annual results, corresponding to the fiscal year 2020-2021, from which a profit of 85 million euros is deduced, 123% more, the best financial and operational results in its history despite the Covid -19.

For the analysts of Banco Sabadell, these are “good” results, since the gross operating result (Ebitda) of 133 million was above the expected, so it maintains unchanged its ‘buy’ recommendation and a target price of 25.10 euros, compared to the 22 euros at which it is currently listed.

For its part, Moody’s highlights the company’s “leadership” position in the Spanish development market, its high profitability, its “discipline” in the criteria it uses to undertake its investments and its extensive land portfolio, which would give visibility to five years of activity at a rate of 3,000 units per year.

On the contrary, the rating agency argues that the rating assigned to the company also reflects some weaknesses such as its “small scale”, the contraction of the Spanish economy or the possibility of an increase in costs in the future.

Therefore, Moody’s assures that this first credit rating is “weakly positioned”, so it will require that the company continue to strengthen its business, expand its scale, continue to post solid results year after year and maintain its credit parameters strengthened.