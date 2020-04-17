“That they tell you that the capital is going to be cut by a little more than 5% sounds a little aggressive offer, very friendly. The fact is how long the new bond lasts because if it is very long, the truth is that this is where creditors will weigh, “said the economist Aldo abram.

The holder of the Freedom & Progress Foundation considered that there was not enough information to be able to evaluate the offer. “In principle, I do not know if it is relevant if the proposal is aggressive or not, because I can propose you to change the bonds with the same interest rate and kick it with a grace period of four years and Argentina will not be able to pay you” , he claimed.

For Abram, what is relevant is whether Argentina’s offer manages to get out of a total default. “That is the most important thing because if we go into total default the credit shortage is going to be phenomenal,” he warned.

“The second is how the bonds react later because that will determine to what extent the market, beyond what they have accepted, considers that Argentina can pay. The Government can make a friendly and generous recontra offer but if the exchange is only to avoid default today and is not sustainable, it will not be able to pay in the future either, “he stressed.

Meanwhile, the economist and former official Carlos Rodriguez He maintained that the offer is not made and remarked that information is still lacking. “Argentina did not show the true cards,” he assured.

“An offer should have credibility and in this context, it is an economic plan that there is not or a guarantee. The guarantees are obtained. The Government can offer it with a part of the exports guaranteed before an international tribunal, ”he assured.

“The bondholders are going to ask that Argentina pay something now with the reserves of the Central Bank. But If there is something that Argentina does not have, it is credibility. We are defaulting the bonds that we use to pay the previous default ”, questioned the former rector of the CEMA University.

And he added: “(Martín) Guzmán did not think much. The genius of the United States broke his coconut. It took three months to make this offer and has no financial plan. There is no real guarantee that is why we are negotiating with the credibility of the word of the disciple of Joseph Stiglitz (Nobel Prize in Economics) that will not be there when it is necessary to pay. ”

For the economist, this negotiation is like a trick game. “Perhaps behind all this there is money from the IMF that works as a guarantee,” he said.

In another order, the director of the consultancy Ecolatina, Lorenzo Sigaut Gravina, Held: “Today we find out that it is a three-year grace period, that is, quite hard on that side and the interest rate drawdown is very strong, perhaps the only incentive is that on the capital drawdown side it is quite lean or almost not very significant ”.

He also stressed that the offer that transpired today is a first instance and that from here to twenty days or a little more, there will be negotiations.

“I reckon there will be some government sweetener. Whether it is a cash payment on everything or an improvement to close the distance that I still see very great respect to creditors“, he claimed.

To its turn, Rodrigo Álvarez, economist of Analytica He agreed with his colleagues when affirming that there were few details of the offer to restructure the debt with foreign bondholders.

“Little detail in the proposal. The government is negotiating. It is a starting point. Argentina can pay more without making the proposal unsustainable and the creditors know it, “he assured.

The former Minister of Economy also gave his opinion on the matter Hernán Lacunza, former management officer of Mauricio Macri and who reimbursed debt in pesos post-election STEP in 2019.

Through the social network Twitter, Lacunza maintained that the information provided by the Government today regarding the debt restructuring was “incomplete” and without payment terms, while adding that “present value cannot be calculated, which is relevant.”

Likewise, he indicated that technically the official proposal is reasonable since it does not include large capital reductions and contemplates increasing coupons. Finally, he stressed that the offer is “tactically bold” since they would not pay anything in three years.

While, Diego Giacomini, economist and director of Economy & Regions He harshly questioned Guzmán and said the minister’s “immorality” was seen in his proposal today.

“This presentation is assembled in one afternoon and took five months; it shows how you can spend the money that you are not going to pay; the average rate is 2.33%; Each of the new bonds are not yet specified, “he said on Twitter.