Economists are ready for more job volatility in the US.

(Bloomberg) – Economists, puzzled by a major mismatch in the US employment report for April, are now bracing for any number of surprises.

Estimates for May payroll growth range wide: 335,000 to 1 million, according to a Bloomberg survey. After the disappointment of the previous month, in which employment fell short of any of the projections, some forecasters have modified their models ahead of the report to be released by the Labor Department on Friday.

“I have a range of models that return zero and others that return a million,” said Aneta Markowska, chief US financial economist at Jefferies LLC. “That is the world we live in now. Honestly, anything is possible ”.

Not surprisingly, experts are stumped considering how uneven the recovery has been. On the one hand, warmer weather in the US, large swaths of fully vaccinated adults eager to resume travel and socializing, and fewer pandemic restrictions suggest an uptick in hiring in the hospitality industry. Also, schools are reopening and more people are returning to the office.

At the same time, employers keep saying they can’t find enough workers to fill positions as health concerns, childcare requests and increased unemployment benefits can deter applicants. There are also supply chain bottlenecks and a global chip shortage that limits manufacturers and the auto industry.

All this makes the projection more and more complicated. In April, payrolls increased by 266,000, although economists expected 1 million. That marked the biggest drop in records dating back to 1996. In May, the median estimate from the Bloomberg survey is an increase of 661,000.

Before the pandemic, estimates generally ranged from about 20,000 jobs. Now the so-called standard deviation, or a measure of how spread out the forecasts are, is roughly 146,000 payrolls.

Thursday’s data suggests that the job market continues to gain strength. American companies added the most private payroll jobs in nearly a year in May, according to the ADP Research Institute. At the same time, initial claims for unemployment benefits last week fell to a new pandemic low, below 400,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to the Labor Department.

But it is not yet clear how long some habits that consumers acquired during quarantines will last, and that could be reflected in the next monthly employment report.

Despite short-term volatility, economists agree that employment will strengthen in the coming months. The unemployment rate will fall below 5% by the end of the year, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. Before the pandemic, the unemployment rate was less than 4%.

